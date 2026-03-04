Vienna [Austria], March 4 (ANI): Jubilee Campaign representative Hulda Fahmi, during the 61st UNHRC session in an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Torture, urged the Council to prioritise the repeal of dehumanising anti-apostasy and anti-blasphemy laws, including in the 11 countries that sanction the death penalty for real or perceived apostasy or blasphemy.

The representative also called for the release of all religious prisoners of conscience, including Christian mother Shagufta Kiran in Pakistan.

"Thank you Madam Vice President, thank you to the Special Rapporteur for her work and this excellent report. Survivor stories have a lot to teach us. 2014, Sudanese authorities imprisoned and sentenced Maryam Ibrahim to death for apostasy from Islam and 100 lashes for adultery since they considered her marriage to a Christian man null and void," she said.

"During her detention, authorities physically and psychologically tortured her for choosing to live according to her conscience," she added.

She further said that authorities would also punished her for marrying a Christian man during her pregnancy.

"Authorities would also directly punish her for what happened during a court hearing. She writes, she questioned them and said, if I'm a Muslim girl, why can't I marry Christian man? When I get into a conversation like that with the judge, I end up being punished. They chained my hands behind my back, even if I'm pregnant and I have to take care of my son. They chained my hands behind my back for three days when I asked questions. So it was a very challenging time, was a very hard experience," she said.

She emphasised how blasphemy laws were used to impose dehumanising conditions.

"Today there are people being detained under dehumanizing conditions for exercising their freedom of conscience and belief. Jubilee Campaign urges the Human Rights Council to prioritize the repeal of the dehumanizing anti-apostasy, anti-blasphemy laws, including the 11 countries which sanction the death penalty for real or perceived apostasy or blasphemy. Release all religious prisoners of conscience, including Sufi singer Yahya Sharif Aminu in Nigeria, Christian Mother Shagufta Kiran in Pakistan, Dia in Libya, Ewing Budap in Vietnam, Said Abdul Razak," she said.

Critics say the blasphemy law is often misused against Pakistan's tiny minority groups and even against Muslims to settle personal scores, Al Jazeera reported.

The law says that any "derogatory remarks, etc, in respect of the Holy Prophet [Muhammad] either spoken or written, or by visible representation, or by any imputation, innuendo or insinuation, directly or indirectly shall be punished with death, or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine," as quoted by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

