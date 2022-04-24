UNHRC Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan (Photo/UN_HRC)

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 24 (ANI): Stressing the protection of Afghans' human rights, the newly appointed United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) special rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Benn has pledged to continue monitoring, seeking investigation and accountability over the recent attacks in the country.

"I stand with all Afghans grieving loved ones after last week's horrific attacks; will continue to monitor & seek #investigation & # accountability. Afghans' #humanrights must be protected: prevent violations & ensure internationally-guaranteed justice," he said in a Tweet, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.

A blast occurred in the mosque of Afghanistan's Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, killing at least 33 people including children and 43 wounded, Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban said.

"At least 33 people including children were killed and 43 were wounded in the mosque attack in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter. Condemning the attack, he said efforts are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice," TOLOnews reported.

The explosion took place on last Friday at the Mawlawi Sekandar Mosque in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province in Afghanistan.

Eight months after the Taliban reclaimed Afghanistan, there's been increased violence and a resurgence of extremist groups. Notably, Afghanistan has been rocked by a new wave of violence after the Taliban regained control of the country. (ANI)

