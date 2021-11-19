Geneva [Switzerland], November 19 (ANI): At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the October 25 military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

On Thursday, Michelle Bachelet condemned the killings, saying it is "utterly shameful" that live ammunition keeps being used against protesters.

"Shooting into large crowds of unarmed demonstrators, leaving dozens dead and many more injured, is deplorable, clearly aimed at stifling the expression of public dissent, and amounts to gross violations of international human rights law", she said.

According to reliable medical sources, more than 100 people were wounded during protests on Wednesday in Khartoum, Khartoum-Bahri and Omdurman. Of the injured, 80 sustained gunshot injuries to their upper bodies and heads.

Tear gas was also used heavily.

Arrests were reported to have been made before, during and after the demonstrations. Police issued a statement saying that 89 police officers had also been injured.

From around noon local time yesterday, the military imposed a total shutdown of phone and mobile communications across the country, in addition to the continued shutdown of internet services, effectively cutting off Sudan from the world. Only satellite links continued to function.

Bachelet explained that people are "unable to call for ambulances to treat injured protesters, families are unable to check on the safety of their loved ones, and hospitals are unable to reach doctors as emergency rooms filled up, to name just a few very real and serious consequences".

For the High Commissioner, "blanket internet and telecommunications shutdowns violate core principles of necessity and proportionality and contravene international law". (ANI)

