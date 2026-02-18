New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to attend the India-AI Impact Summit.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will further strengthen India's partnership with the UN.

In a post on X, he said, "Hearty welcome to the Secretary General of UN Antonio Guterres, to New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit. Warmly received by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road & for Transport & Highways Harsh Malhotra. India is committed to multilateralism, sustainable development and global peace and the visit of Mr. Antonio Guterres will further strengthen India's partnership with the UN."

Notably, the UN believes in using AI for inclusivity. Its website says that AI includes a diverse range of technologies that can be defined as 'self-learning, adaptive systems.' It can be categorized based on technologies, purposes (like facial or image recognition), functions (such as language understanding and problem-solving), or types of agents (including robots and self-driving cars).

It also includes various methods and disciplines such as vision, speech recognition, and robotics, and serves to enhance traditional human capabilities. Recent progress in AI has been driven by advancements in computer processing power and data techniques.

In all these spheres and more, AI has significant potential to support the UN by promoting inclusivity, reducing inequalities, helping to accelerate nearly 80% of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthening the work of the United Nations system.

World leaders flock to New Delhi with the Global AI Impact Summit underway.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic; Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finland PM Petteri Orpo; and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay; Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam; and Ebba Busch, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry also landed in the national capital for the AI Summit.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. (ANI)

