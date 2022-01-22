Kabul [Afghanistan], January 22 (ANI): The United Nations on Saturday expressed concern over the disappearance of two Afghan women activists who were allegedly abducted from their houses in Kabul and urged the Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts.

Taking to twitter, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that the women activists have been missing since Wednesday.

"The UN shares growing concerns disappearance of two Afghan women activists, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani & Parawana Ibrahimkhel, reportedly abducted from their homes overnight Wednesday. We urge Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts & to protect rights of all Afghans," UNAMA tweeted.

The activist, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on Sunday against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women, The News International reported.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 last year and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis. (ANI)

