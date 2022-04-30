Kyiv, Apr 29 (AP) The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organisation by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.

The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city's last stronghold is dire, and citizens are “begging to get saved." Mayor Vadym Boichenko added: "There, it's not a matter of days. It's a matter of hours.”

Also Read | 18,000 Kg of Chicken Nuggets From Overturned Truck Blocks Pennsylvania Highway in US.

Ukraine's forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country's industrial Donbas region. Artillery fire, sirens and explosions could be heard in some cities.(AP)

Also Read | Airbnb Allows Employees to Live and Work from Anywhere Around the World.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)