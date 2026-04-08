Karachi [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): Karachi continues to grapple with a disturbing surge in stray bullet incidents, leaving at least nine people injured over a span of three days, according to officials and residents. Despite police claims that overall crime rates have declined, the persistence of indiscriminate firing has heightened anxiety among citizens, who no longer feel safe either outdoors or inside their homes, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing, but the randomness of the shootings has made it difficult to trace those responsible. In one of the most serious incidents, 22-year-old Ayan suffered a critical chest injury after being shot near Ghaus Pak Road in Korangi 5. He was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre by rescue volunteers. In another case, Sherina, 45, was wounded in Baldia 24, while Jamila Begum, aged 52, sustained injuries at Al-Azam Square in Liaquatabad 10.

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The wave of violence extended across multiple neighbourhoods. Bilal Ahmed, 27, was injured in North Karachi, while 12-year-old Muzammil was hit near a bus stop in Chakiwara. Murtaza, 30, was wounded in New Karachi's Gabol Town, and Nauman, 28, was shot near Usman Park. Elderly citizen Naseer, 74, was injured in Paposh Nagar, and Najma, 39, was wounded in Orangi Town, highlighting that victims span all age groups.

All incidents occurred between April 4 and April 6, with police noting that the bullets appeared to have been fired from unknown locations, further complicating the situation. Residents have voiced anger and fear, criticising law enforcement for failing to control the unchecked use of firearms, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

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Citizens argue that the ongoing crisis reflects a deeper breakdown in public safety measures. Many believe that without stricter enforcement and accountability, Karachi risks normalising a culture of reckless gun use, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)