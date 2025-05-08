New York [US], May 8 (ANI): UNGA President Philemon Yang on Thursday expressed concern over the "escalating hostilities" between India and Pakistan and called on both nations to exercise maximum restraint and an immediate de-escalation.

He reiterated his condemnation of all terrorist attacks and attacks conducted against civilians and civilian infrastructure. He called "dialogue and diplomatic solutions" the only way to resolve differences and achieve long-lasting peace.

In a statement shared on X, Yang stated, "I am deeply concerned about the escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan. I call for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and for an immediate de-escalation."

"I reiterate my condemnation of all terrorist attacks and attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure. I firmly believe that dialogue and diplomatic solutions in line with the UN Charter and international law are the only ways to resolve differences and achieve lasting peace and stability," he added.

His statement comes after Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes, conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am early on Wednesday, were a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoJK based on credible intelligence.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation and provided details on destroyed terrorist camps. Four of the nine targeted terrorist camps are in Pakistan and the remaining in PoJK.

The operation, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, dismantled terror infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Colonel Qureshi detailed the targeted camps, stating that the four terrorist camps destroyed in Pakistan are Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh elaborated on the operation's strategic intent, stating, "'Operation Sindoor' was a retaliation to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 to serve justice to the innocent victims and their families."

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has proportionately responded to the unprovoked small-arms and artillery guns firing by the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 7 and May 8, as per the officials.

The Pakistan Army had resorted to firing in areas opposite in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC, to which India has responded amply. (ANI)

