Chicago, Mar 2 (AP) United Airlines said Wednesday it has stopped using Russian airspace for flights between the US and Mumbai and Delhi in India.

An airline spokesperson called the move “temporary,” but gave no further details.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Says He Told Chinese President Xi Jinping It is Never A Good Bet to Bet Against Americans.

American Airlines has avoided Russian airspace for flights between Delhi and New York by flying south of Russia. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)