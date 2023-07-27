Chicago, Jul 27 (AP) United Airlines says it will install Braille signs to help visually impaired travellers find row and seat numbers and lavatories.

The airline said Thursday that it has outfitted about a dozen planes with Braille markings and expects to finish work on its entire fleet except United Express planes by the end of 2026.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Australia: Elderly Man Punches Shark in Head to Escape After Six-Foot Monster Attacks Him While Snorkelling Off Yallingup Coast.

United said it is working with groups including the National Federation of the Blind and the American Council of the Blind to consider adding other aids such as raised letters, numbers and arrows.

Mark Riccobono, president of the federation, said it's frustrating that so much information for travellers is only available by reading printed signs or other visual cues.

Also Read | DNA Tests Confirm Body Found on Switzerland's Matterhorn Peak Is of a German Mountaineer Missing Since 1986.

He said his group hoped to work with United to find other ways to make flying more accessible and less stressful for blind passengers.

Dan Spoone, the council's interim executive director, urged other airlines to follow United's example. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)