The Hague, Jul 23 (AP) The top United Nations court has opened a hearing to deliver an advisory opinion in a landmark case about nations' obligations to tackle climate change and consequences they may face if they don't.

The president of the International Court of Justice is expected to read the non-binding opinion that is seen as a potential turning point in international climate law. The decision could serve as the basis for other legal actions, including domestic lawsuits, and legal instruments like investment agreements.

Also Read | US Shocker: Montreal Man Kills 9-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation, Hides Body Under Log Before Falsely Reporting Her Missing in New York; Arrested.

The case is led by the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu and backed by more than 130 countries.

All UN member states including major greenhouse gas emitters like the United States and China are parties to the court.

Also Read | 'Daal Mein Kuch Kala Hai': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi As Donald Trump Repeats India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim '25 Times'.

Outside the court, climate activists gathered. They held a banner that read: “Courts have spoken. The law is clear. States must ACT NOW.” (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)