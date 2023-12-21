New York City [US], December 21 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday delayed the vote on a resolution calling for more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, CNN reported.

The resolution, which also called for a suspension in fighting, was delayed for the third time this week, as US President Joe Biden said the US' support for the resolution is still unresolved.

As per CNN, the delay comes as another sign of the US' hesitancy regarding a resolution that could be interpreted as a rebuke of Israel's continuing military campaign in Gaza. The vote was originally scheduled for early this week. It has been delayed until Thursday

The delay on Wednesday came after days of intense negotiations.

A diplomatic source told CNN that key issues with the draft that remain in negotiation are the "cessation of hostilities" language and the call for the UN to "establish a monitoring mechanism in the Gaza Strip with the necessary personnel and equipment, under the authority of the United Nations Secretary-General."

The draft resolution, as seen by CNN, calls for a halt to hostilities to allow unhindered humanitarian access into Gaza. It also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza and access to address the medical needs of the hostages.

The resolution also calls for a future two-state solution in which Gaza and the West Bank are unified under the Palestinian Authority and also spells out deep concern for the "dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation" in Gaza and its "grave impact on the civilian population."

It specifies that civilians in Gaza do not have adequate access to sufficient "food, water, sanitation, electricity, telecommunications and medical services essential for their survival."

It also calls on Israel to promptly and fully implement the announced opening of the Kerem Shalom Border crossing to allow direct delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, as per CNN. (ANI)

