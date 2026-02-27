Tokyo [Japan], February 27 (ANI): Indian prominent statesman Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state made first visiting to Japan.

Indian prominent statesman Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state visits Japan aiming to expand industrial relation and human resource exchange. At Japan side, members of Japan-India Governors' Network for Friendship and Exchange lead by Kotaro Nagasaki Governor of Yamanashi Pref. welcomed. 7 private companies attend and introduced their contribution and requirement to Uttar Pradesh state.

Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister introduced charm and advantage of Uttar Pradesh state comprehensively and about detail points. It convinced Japanese company executives. "Uttar Pradesh state has maximum population 250million in India. In it 50 % are young and current labor power. It means infinite possibility of investment. Fulfilled infrastructure covers 55% high way of India, railway and metro operation, maximum number of airport 5th Noida Int. airport will launch. Among Meerut and Delhi, rapid transit railway connects only in 50 minutes, comparing previous transportation's 3 hours it was shortened."

He emphasized advantage of logistic and transportation for various products.

Regarding agriculture situation"11% of Indian agricultural land belong to Uttar Pradesh, its fertile land produce 21% of Indian grain. It is Indian Food Basket. Vast land is available to construct big industrial park."

His introduction and concern covered wide field.

"Big population needs effective waste treatment. Cosmetics, Pharmacy park, Dairy farm, Hydrogen energy have big possibility. Especially more than 20,000 startups including 10,000 ladies leaders are aggressive."

Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki welcomed Yogi's first Japan visiting. "Yamanashi Pref. is in charge of gateway among Uttar Pradesh state with other 8 prefecture's governors. Japanese private companies have big interest. From now we wish to sprout new bud."

From Japanese companies various concern and requirement are introduced.

Kanadevia Corp. has the strong point in the field of electricity generation by garbage burning, bio gas, water treatment and hydrogen supply chain. Kanadevia's hydrogen and keep environment technology will contribute to establish clean society.

KOSE Corp. is a representative cosmetic brand. Since 2013 it develops to Indian market by local skin care brand "Spawake". KOSE analyze Indian cosmetics and personal care market is huge and requires special treatment for OEM production and import of material from local company.

KYOWA Leather Cloth Co. produces artificial leather for mobility. It keeps first place in Japan and globally second place. 2024 it established local subsidiary company and have the plan to construct production factory near by Noida ap. KYOWA prospect the production number of Indian car will increase dynamically and it will bring business opportunity.

SHIMIZU Corp. established local subsidiary in 2011 and contributed to construct harbor, subway and production facility. Utilizing this opportunity SHIMIZU target business development to north area.

Sumitomo Mitsui FGG has 1,000 bases for financial service. It targets Japanese company's development to India to expand financial service.

SUNTORY HD has the base of spirits business and shipping Indian original brand "Oaksmith". SUNTORY requires to simplify registration procedure of new brand.

TOMOE SHOKAI CO. has the Indian base to export and import of special gas. In it especially hydrogen gas field will contribute to energy change, industrial gas demand and semiconductor supply chain of Uttar Pradesh state.

Development of connection among Uttar Pradesh state and Japan was encouraged Indian consultant Neerendra Upadhyaya.

He evaluated quick progress of both sides.

"Since 2024 December exchange of MOU, Uttar Pradesh state and Yamanashi Pref. made tremendous hard work to reach to new relation stage. It means strong and appropriate gateway. Cooperation of 9 prefectures' Governors is good combination for mutual benefit and create clear roadmap."

Indian VIP's appearance and convincible statement encouraged Japan side. Japanese prefectures and private companies will respond to passionate message. It is the dawn of stronger and long lasting relationship of India and Japan. (ANI)

