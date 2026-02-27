With the fourth season of Bridgerton concluding its two-part run on Netflix this February, "dearest gentle viewers" are already looking toward the future of the Regency-era drama. Netflix has officially confirmed that the hit series will return for Season 5, as part of a dual-season renewal that also includes Season 6. ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix: Recap of Story So Far, Key Moments To Know.

The announcement ensures that the Shondaland production will continue its mission to adapt Julia Quinn’s beloved novels, with executive producer Shonda Rhimes previously stating her goal to give each of the eight Bridgerton siblings their own dedicated season.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 Production Schedule and Release Window

While Netflix has not yet locked in a specific premiere date for Season 5, production is expected to begin shortly. Reports indicate that filming is slated to start in the United Kingdom in Spring 2026.

Historically, the show has maintained a production cycle of approximately eight months, followed by extensive post-production. Given the two-year gap that has become standard between recent seasons, industry analysts project a release window in late 2027 or early 2028.

Who Will Lead ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5?

The central mystery remains which Bridgerton sibling will take the spotlight next. Showrunner Jess Brownell recently teased that Seasons 5 and 6 will focus on Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd).

At the Season 4 premiere in Paris, Brownell wore pocket squares embroidered with the initials "E" and "F," confirming both sisters as future leads. However, she declined to specify the order.

Eloise Bridgerton: If the show follows the book order, Eloise’s story, To Sir Phillip, With Love, would be next. This would likely feature the return of Chris Fulton as Sir Phillip Crane.

Francesca Bridgerton: Following the events of Season 4, Francesca’s journey has become a fan favourite. A season focused on her would likely adapt When He Was Wicked, though the series has already introduced a major twist by debuting Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) as a potential love interest.

Returning Cast and Creative Team

The core ensemble is expected to remain largely intact for the fifth instalment. Claudia Jessie and Hannah Dodd will naturally take on expanded roles, while series mainstays like Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) and Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) are confirmed to stay within the show's universe. Yerin Ha’s ‘Bridgerton’ Press Tour Style: From Louis Vuitton Minis to Sculptural Red Carpet Gowns (View Posts).

Golda Rosheuvel is also expected to return as Queen Charlotte, maintaining the high-stakes social environment that defines the series. Jess Brownell will continue her role as showrunner, overseeing the scripts, which are reportedly already in the final stages of development.

