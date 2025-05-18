New York [US], May 18 (ANI): Two people have died and 19 people sustained injuries while two after a Mexican Navy ship carrying 277 passengers lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, said on Sunday (local time).

Sharing the details of the incident on X, the New York City Mayor said, "Earlier tonight, the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtemoc lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. At this time, of the 277 on board, 19 sustained injuries, 2 of which remain in critical condition, and 2 more have sadly passed away from their injuries."

https://x.com/NYCMayor/status/1923956324737351832

Earlier, New York Police Department Chief Wilson Aramboles said at a news conference Saturday that the ship lost power around 8:20 PM as the captain was manoeuvring the ship, which forced the vessel towards the bridge's pillar, and the ship's mast struck the bridge, CNN reported.

CNN referred to a video which showed the Cuauhtemoc's mast hitting the underside of the bridge and breaking as the vessel passes through, with pieces falling down towards the deck. No visible damage could be seen on the bridge itself, which was open to traffic Saturday night after shuttering briefly.

CNN reported that all lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge were briefly closed in both directions after the incident but had reopened as of 10:30 p.m., according to New York emergency officials.

"While inspections will remain ongoing, there are no signs of structural damage to the Brooklyn Bridge at this time," according to Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Adams.

NYPD told residents to avoid the area of Brooklyn Bridge, South Street Seaport in Manhattan, and Dumbo in Brooklyn. "Expect heavy traffic and a large presence of emergency vehicles in the surrounding area," police said on X. (ANI)

