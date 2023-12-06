El-Arish [Egypt], December 6 (ANI): Amid the fresh hostilities between Israel and Hamas, after a brief pause for the release of hostages, the United States announced an additional 21 million USD in aid to Gaza, CNN reported quoting US Aid Administrator Samantha Power on a trip to Egypt.

It reported that the aid will include support for the provision of essential hygiene and shelter supplies, food, and market-based assistance for more than 120,000 people, as well as psychosocial care and health services for the health system in Gaza, which US Aid described as "overwhelmed".

CNN reported that the support will bolster an NGO-operated field hospital in Gaza that provides in-patient care

The US administrator's announcement for additional aid follows President Joe Biden's announcement of $100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza on October 18.

Power visited El-Arish, Egypt, to meet with local officials and Egyptian and international humanitarian organizations, according to a US Aid press release, CNN reported.

At the time of her visit, the US Department of Defense (DOD) airlifted 36,000 pounds of food assistance and medical supplies from Amman, Jordan, to El-Arish, at USAID's request, the press release said.

The US military airlifted another 36,00 pounds of critical supplies to Gazans, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"At the request of USAID (United States Agency for International Development), the Department of Defense airlifted another 16.3 metric tons, or 36,000 pounds, of vital supplies to the people of Gaza today, providing more vitally needed medical supplies, warm clothing, and food and nutrition," Ryder said.

He said that as with previous airlifts, "the supplies were delivered via a US Air Force C-17 to Egypt to subsequently be transported via ground into Gaza and then distributed by UN agencies", CNN reported.

Ryder added that additional flights are expected "in the coming days." (ANI)

