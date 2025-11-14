Taipei [Taiwan], November 14 (ANI): The United States government has announced a possible sale to Taiwan of fighter jet spare and repair parts, at an estimated cost of USD 330 million, Focus Taiwan reported, citing the Pentagon.

It marks the first announcement of an arms sale to Taiwan since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House earlier this year.

The proposed package includes non-standard components, spare and repair parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support for F-16, C-130, and Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF) aircraft, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) under the US Department of War, said in a statement.

In a statement on Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence expressed its appreciation to the US for its continued efforts to help Taiwan maintain adequate self-defence capabilities under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

The latest sale will help the Taiwan Air Force maintain combat readiness and strengthen air defence, while also boosting Taiwan's defence resilience and its ability to respond to China's gray-zone coercion, the ministry said as per the CNA report.

The announcement of the possible arms sale comes after Trump and Xi met late last month in South Korea.

Earlier this month, Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo that the delivery of Taiwan's order of 66 American-made F-16 Block 70 fighter jets has been delayed due to production problems, but some of them may be delivered on time next year, CNA reported.

Fifty of the F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, produced by the American company Lockheed Martin, are currently being assembled in the United States, Koo said during a hearing of the Legislature's Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee on the delays in the delivery of Taiwan's order, it said. The 66 fighter jets ordered by Taiwan were scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2026, but the US is unlikely to meet that deadline due to disruptions in the production process, according to lawmakers, the publication reported.

According to KMT lawmaker Ma Wen-chun Taiwan to date has paid around US$4.87 billion of the total estimated cost of US$8 billion for the 66 fighter jets.

Since 1949, Beijing has maintained that Taiwan is part of mainland China under its "one China" policy, while Taiwan has claimed independence. US has maintained unofficial relations with Taiwan and notified Congress of arms sales to it. (ANI)

