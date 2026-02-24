Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 23 (ANI): US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Paul Kapur will pay a visit to Bangladesh early in March, as per a statement by the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh on Monday.

"The U.S. Ambassador in Dhaka, Mr. Brent Christensen, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman at the latter's office today. During the meeting, both sides underscored the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the United States, built on mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a commitment to peace and development", the statement said.

As per the statement, both the sides held discussions and reviewed key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, defense and security, development partnership, immigration and people-to-people exchanges.

"The upcoming visit of the U.S. Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur for South and Central Asia to Bangladesh in early March was also featured in the discussion", it added.

As per the statement, the Rohingya issue was also discussed during the meeting. The Foreign Minister conveyed appreciation for continued U.S. humanitarian assistance and sought sustained political support for the safe and sustainable repatriation of the displaced Rohingya population to Myanmar.

Both sides expressed optimism that Bangladesh-United States relations will reach new heights in the coming years through enhanced collaboration across all sectors, the statement noted.

Prior to the call on the Foreign Minister, the U.S. Ambassador also paid a maiden courtesy call on the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, MP, at her office and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interests.

The visit by Kapur comes as a recent trade agreement was signed between Bangladesh and the United States. Additionally, Bangladesh had agreed to import more items from the US as well as aircraft for Bangladesh Airlines, and these imports have already started. This is expected to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries. The US has also recently stated that they want to engage in defence cooperation with Bangladesh.

US President Donald Trump, in a congratulatory message to Bangladesh's new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, had noted that if Bangladesh fully completes the defence agreements that are on the table, then the country would be able to purchase advanced military equipment from the United States. At the moment, two agreements are being discussed with Bangladesh: namely General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), If these agreements are signed, Bangladesh will be able to procure very advanced military equipment from the US.

In the background of these developments, the visit by Kapur is being seen as very significant following the formation of the new government in Bangladesh. (ANI)

