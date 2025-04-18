Sanaa [Yemen], April 18 (ANI): The US military's attack on Ras Isa port in Yemen's Hodeidah governorate killed at least 38, while about 102 have also been injured, according to Hodeidah's health office, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli military said it "identified that a missile was launched from Yemen towards Israeli territory" and that it has intercepted that missile.

Meanwhile Mark Carney, Canada's Prime Minister and the leader of the Liberal Party, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for Israel to end its weeks-long blockade and allow humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave.

"We need to work with our international partners [to exert] maximum pressure, maximum encouragement for an immediate ceasefire [in Gaza]," he said, speaking as the leaders of Canada's four major parties squared off in their final debate ahead of the country's general election later this month.

Posting on X, Carney also called for the "the release of all hostages" and "more humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza", as well as a "lasting two-state solution".

A family of 13 has been reported killed in an Israeli attack on a Khan Younis home earlier in the day, as per Al Jazeera after medical sources said at least 32 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Thursday.

Al Jazeera reported that another family was "wiped out" in an earlier Israeli attack on tent shelters in southern Khan Younis amid continuing and "deliberate" strikes on civilian and humanitarian aid infrastructure.

A group of 12 aid agencies say Gaza is "one of the worst humanitarian failures of our generation".

Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 51,065 Palestinians have been confirmed dead and 1,16,505 have been injured in Israel's war on Gaza since it began 18 months ago, as per Al Jazeera.

The Gaza Government Media Office updated its death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead. At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks, and more than 200 were taken captive, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

