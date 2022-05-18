Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): The US government on Wednesday extended its support for Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Assembly (WHA), the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO) with 'observor' status.

"We strongly advocate for the WHO to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer and lend its expertise to the solution-seeking discussions at the 75th WHA this May," a US State Department press release said.

Inviting Taiwan to attend the WHA as an observer would exemplify the WHO's commitment to an inclusive approach to international health cooperation and 'health for all,' the press release read.

Taiwan is a highly capable, engaged, and responsible member of the global health community, and it has been invited to participate as an observer in previous WHA meetings, the statement further said.

"Taiwan and its distinct capabilities and approaches - including its significant public health expertise, democratic governance, resilience to COVID-19, and robust economy - offer considerable value to inform the WHA's deliberations. There is no reasonable justification to exclude its participation, which will benefit the world," the press release said.

Emphasizing that "Viruses do not respect borders, and no one is safe until everyone around the world is safe from such threats," the US State Department said that the US will continue to partner with the WHO to demonstrate global, inclusive leadership in making the world healthier and better able to prevent, detect, prepare for, and respond to health emergencies.

"We will continue to support Taiwan's membership in international organizations where statehood is not a requirement and encourage Taiwan's meaningful participation in organizations where its membership is not possible, in line with our One China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances," the press release read. (ANI)

