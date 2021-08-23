Beijing, Aug 23 (AP) China is once again criticising the United States over Afghanistan, saying America cannot simply abandon the war-torn country.

“The United States is the root cause and the biggest external factor in the Afghan issue,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday. “It cannot just run away like this.”

Also Read | Thailand May Delay Planned Reopening of Pattaya to Vaccinated Travellers on September 1 Due to Insufficient Inoculations and Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

He called on the US to help maintain stability, avoid chaos and rebuild Afghanistan.

“I hope the US side can match its acts with words, take on its responsibilities in Afghanistan and put into practice its commitments to Afghanistan in terms of development and reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance,” he told a daily briefing.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Henri Hurls Rain as System Settles Atop Swamped Northeast Boston.

China has expressed readiness to work with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, to rebuild the war-torn nation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)