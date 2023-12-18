Members of the United States Secret Service react to a vehicle crashing into a Secret Service SUV that was blocking the street, in Wilmington (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Wilmington, December 18: US President Joe Biden and the First Lady emerged unharmed following a collision between a car and an SUV, which was part of the president's motorcade, while stationed in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday night.

POTUS and FLOTUS emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in downtown Wilmington at 8:07 am (local time). FLOTUS entered the vehicle first, saying "Happy Holidays" to the pool. POTUS then emerged and his exit was interrupted by a car that hit a motorcade SUV. Car Crash in US: Vehicle Rams Into SUV of President Joe Biden’s Motorcade in Delaware (Watch Videos).

Before this, in response to a shouted question about why he's losing to Trump in the polls, Biden says You're reading "the wrong polls. Moments after responding, a silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit what seemed to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters. There was a loud bang and POTUS was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face.

A man walking by loudly said, "Oh my gosh," when this happened. Agents quickly sprung into action, cornering the car and pulling weapons on the driver. He held his hands up and swiftly shuffled back to the van.

Car Hits Parked SUV in Joe Biden's Motorcade During Delaware Event

JUST IN: Car crashes into Biden's motorcade as president leaves campaign event in Delaware. Biden was rushed into his car and was not involved pic.twitter.com/kStcPneTEZ — BNO News (@BNONews) December 18, 2023

Before the incident, the pool was allowed to wait outside the van on the street corner next to the building housing the campaign headquarters. On a restroom break in the lobby of the building, your pooler could hear people singing a holiday song. Joe Biden To Get Black Voters’ Support in 2024 Presidential Election ‘Only If He Ensures Protection of Innocent Palestinians’.

They joined the motorcade, which began rolling at 8:09. Potus arrived at the residence at 8:20 pm. The President and First Lady dropped by their campaign headquarters to have dinner with staff.

