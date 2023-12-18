A car collided with part of US President Joe Biden's motorcade in Wilmington as he left a campaign event; however, the President was not involved in the crash. Biden and the First Lady were rushed into their vehicle and left the scene. Reportedly, Police requested the driver to open the car door, but details on the driver's response remain unclear. The SUV involved was not the one carrying the Bidens or their staff, and after the collision, the President and First Lady returned home without further incident. US Car Crash: Four-Wheeler Crashes Into Second Floor of House in Pennsylvania, Remains Dangling From Roof (See Pics).

US President Joe Biden's Motorcade Hit in Wilmington Crash

JUST IN: Car crashes into Biden's motorcade as president leaves campaign event in Delaware. Biden was rushed into his car and was not involved pic.twitter.com/kStcPneTEZ — BNO News (@BNONews) December 18, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Car crashes into Joe Biden's motorcade after a campaign event in Delaware.pic.twitter.com/xTpnSr4lal — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2023

Police demanded that the driver open the door. It wasn’t clear whether the driver was responding. pic.twitter.com/4KqmJP7qNy — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 18, 2023

