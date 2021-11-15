US President Joe Biden is set to virtually meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday

Taipei [Taiwan], November 15 (ANI): Ahead of President Joe Biden's meeting with Xi Jinping, Taiwan said that its understanding is that the meeting is about managing competition between the US and China.

The remarks came from Taiwan's representatives to the United States Hsiao Bi-khim on Monday, Taipei Times reported.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant B.1.X Found in France.

Taiwan's understanding is that the meeting is about managing competition, Hsiao said, adding that there are multiple layers of competition between the US and China, the US would aim to ensure that it does not escalate into conflict, and affect peace and stability in Taiwan.

The safety and security of Taiwan is an important and critical issue to the US and to other stakeholders in the region, she was quoted as saying by Taipei Times.

Also Read | China To Approve First COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Drug by December.

Her remarks came as the President of both countries are slated to meet on Monday (local time).

Hsiao also said that Taiwan has trust in the US and there is close communication between the two sides.

The developments came as Beijing claims sovereignty over the democratic island and has increased military incursions in Taiwan.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)