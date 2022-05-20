Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): A US citizen and four officials from China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) were charged in an indictment, unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn, with conspiracy and other charges related to an espionage and transnational repression scheme.

According to court documents, Wang Shujun, 73, of Queens, New York; Feng He, aka Boss He, of Guangdong; Jie Ji, of Qingdao; Ming Li, aka Elder Tang and Little Li, of Guangdong; and Keqing Lu aka Boss Lu, of Qingdao, allegedly participated in an espionage and transnational repression scheme in the United States and abroad.

US Department of Justice said in a press statement that Wang was arrested on March 16, pursuant to a criminal complaint, and will be arraigned at a later date. He, Ji, Li and Lu remain at large.

"We will not tolerate efforts by the PRC or any authoritarian government to export repressive measures to our country," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division. "These charges demonstrate the Justice Department's unwavering commitment to hold accountable all those who violate our laws in seeking to suppress dissenting voices within the United States and to prevent our residents from exercising their lawful rights," he added.

"As alleged, Wang acted as a covert intelligence asset in his own community, spying on and reporting sensitive information on prominent pro-democracy activists and organizations to his co-defendants, who are members of the Chinese government's Ministry of State Security," said US Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York.

He said this indictment exposes and disrupts an operation by the PRC that threatens the safety and freedom of Chinese nationals residing in the United States on account of their pro-democracy beliefs and speech.

"If anyone doubts how serious the Chinese government is about silencing its critics, this case should eliminate any uncertainty," said Acting Executive Assistant Director Alan E. Kohler Jr. of the FBI's National Security Branch. "The Chinese government's aggressive tactics were once confined to its borders. Now, the PRC is targeting people in the United States and around the world. The FBI and its partners remain committed to combatting transnational repression."

According to court documents, Wang is a well-known academic and author who helped start a pro-democracy organization in Queens that opposes the current communist regime in China.

However, as alleged, since at least 2011, Wang has used his position and status within the Chinese diaspora and dissident communities to covertly collect information about prominent activists and human rights leaders on behalf of the MSS and PRC.

As alleged in the indictment, He, Ji, Li and Lu acted as Wang's handlers, directing Wang to target specific individuals and groups that the PRC considers subversive, such as Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, advocates for Taiwanese independence, and Uyghur and Tibetan activists, and obtain information on particular topics and matters of importance to the MSS.

As alleged in the indictment, Wang communicated and provided information to the MSS, including to He, Ji, Li and Lu, by using encrypted messaging applications and emails, as well as during face-to-face meetings in the PRC.

Wang would often memorialize the information he collected in email "diaries" to be accessed by the MSS. These "diaries" included details about Wang's private conversations with prominent dissidents, as well as the activities of pro-democracy activists and human rights organizations. A search of Wang's residence incident to his arrest revealed approximately 163 "diary" entries Wang wrote to He, Ji, Li and Lu and other MSS officials. (ANI)

