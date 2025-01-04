Washington DC [US] January 4 (ANI): The US Department of Commerce has initiated a rulemaking period to evaluate the possibility of banning or restricting drones manufactured in China.

This move follows a bipartisan inquiry led by the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, which raised alarm over the potential national security threats posed by these foreign-made drones, particularly those from Chinese manufacturer DJI.

The inquiry, launched in June, underscored concerns about the increasing presence of Chinese drones near sensitive US military installations, with implications for espionage and surveillance.

According to the Select Committee, these drones pose "significant risks" to US security and the privacy of American citizens. In response to the inquiry, the Commerce Department has begun the process of considering actions to restrict drones made in China under its authority over information and communications technology and services (ICTS).

Following the announcement, Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) of the House Select Committee issued a joint statement expressing strong support for the move. "Drones made in the People's Republic of China, including those made by DJI, pose acute risks to our national security and the privacy of all Americans," the statement read.

"Recent reports have highlighted the increasing use of drones near sensitive military sites, raising concerns about espionage and security breaches."

The statement also highlighted previous legislative actions, including the Countering CCP Drones Act, which was included in the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) earlier this year. The Act seeks to counter the national security risks posed by Chinese drones, signalling the seriousness with which the US government is addressing the issue.

Amid the reports warning against potential threats posed by drones manufactured by China, both US Congress and the Biden Administration have acknowledged the severity of the drone issue, and swift action on these fronts is expected to enhance national security while sending a firm message of vigilance against foreign adversaries in US airspace. (ANI)

