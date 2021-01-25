Washington, Jan 24 (PTI) The United States on Sunday strongly condemned the latest attack on Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, stating that such attacks contravene international law and undermine all efforts to promote peace and stability.

“The United States strongly condemns the latest attack on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We are gathering more information, but it appears to have been an attempt to target civilians,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

“Such attacks contravene international law and undermine all efforts to promote peace and stability,” he said.

“As we work to de-escalate tensions in the region through principled diplomacy, including by bringing an end to the war in Yemen, we will also help our partner Saudi Arabia defend against attacks on its territory and hold those who attempt to undermine stability to account,” Price said.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia intercepted an apparent missile or drone attack over Riyadh on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)