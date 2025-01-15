Washington DC [US], January 15 (ANI): US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate January as Tamil Language and Heritage Month.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "For the 360,000 Tamil Americans living in the US today, January is a uniquely special time thanks to the festival of Pongal. I was proud to introduce my bipartisan resolution to designate January in honour of the Tamil language and heritage."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Qatar Talks Show ‘High Likelihood’ of Hostage Release, Return of Palestinians in Northern Gaza.

https://x.com/CongressmanRaja/status/1879255849941746153

The resolution highlights the significance of Tamil language, one of the world's oldest languages, spoken by over 80 million people globally.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Top Russian Diplomat Praises US President-Elect Donald Trump's Views on Ukraine Conflict.

A press release on his official website stated, "Today, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) introduced a bipartisan resolution designating January as Tamil Language and Heritage Month. More than 80 million people worldwide, including 360,000 Americans, speak Tamil, one of the world's oldest languages. The resolution coincides with Pongal, a major Tamil festival that begins in mid-January."

"As a Tamil American, I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution honouring the Tamil language, heritage, and culture here at home in the United States and around the world," the release added.

Tamil Americans United PAC said, "Tamil Americans United PAC wholeheartedly welcomes and deeply appreciates Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and the members of Congress for introducing this significant legislation, which highlights the rich history of the ancient Tamil people and their invaluable contributions to the modern world. We urge Tamil Americans to actively and effectively engage in efforts to ensure the successful passage of this legislation in the United States Congress."

Federation of Tamil Sangams of North American (FeTNA) said that as proud Tamil Americans, they strongly support Krishnamoorthi's resolution to create a Tamil Language and Heritage Month. "Tamils have much to contribute to this dear country we call our home, and showcasing our history, language, and culture will allow us to meaningfully share what we have with our fellow citizens," FeTNA said.

Congressman Krishnamoorthi was joined in introducing the resolution by Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Thanedar (D-MI), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Ami Bera (D-CA) , Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Yevette Clark (D-NY), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Debroah Ross (D-NC), Danny Davis (D-IL), Dina Titus (D-NV), Don Davis (D-NC), and Summer Lee (D-PA). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)