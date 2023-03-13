Islamabad [Pakistan], March 13 (ANI): Brad Sherman, American Congressman of the Democratic Party and senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed concerns regarding the rising human rights violation in Pakistan, The News.pk reported.

"There is concern over the increasing incidents of violence in Pakistan," the congressman said in a video statement, shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab's former information secretary Musarrat Cheema on Sunday.

He reminded Pakistan's government about its obligation to take action against those who violate human rights. "We will not hesitate from raising our voice against human rights violations," he said. Sherman, who has been fulfilling responsibilities in the foreign affairs committee for 26 years, further said that Pakistan should allow its citizens to express themselves and hold peaceful protests, The News.pk reported.

The politician asserted that it is important for the United States of America to stand with human rights in Pakistan and around the world.

He deemed Pakistan a significant partner and friend of the US and clarified that Washington has no interest in meddling in its internal affairs.

"We respect the Constitution of Pakistan completely," he said.

Commenting on the politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the American politician said: "I have no interest in supporting Imran Khan or any political party, and have disagreements with him on many issues."

Taking to Twitter, Congressman Sherman wrote about discussing the recent developments in Pakistan with the Democratic candidate for Congress Dr Asif Mahmood, The News.pk reported.

The Democrat also mentioned speaking with the PTI chief in his tweet.

"Also pleased that former PM Khan took the time to discuss issues with us by phone," he wrote. (ANI)

