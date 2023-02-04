Washington, Feb 4 (AP) The Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on US military, by bringing it down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered, according to four US officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation, said it was unclear whether a final decision had yet been made by President Joe Biden.

In a brief remark Saturday in response to a reporter's question about the balloon, Biden said: “We're going to take care of it.”

The balloon was spotted Saturday morning over North Carolina as it neared the Atlantic coast.

Biden had been inclined to down the balloon over land when he was first briefed on it on Tuesday, but Pentagon officials advised against it, warning that the potential risk to people on the ground outweighed the assessment of potential Chinese intelligence gains. (AP)

