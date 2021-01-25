Washington, Jan 25 (PTI) US President Joe Biden has named Indian-American Dev Jagadesan as the acting head of International Development Finance Corporation.

The name of Jagadesan figured in the acting agency leadership list across the administration announced by Biden.

“These public servants, like so many across the federal government, are dedicated to serving the American people, not a political party or agenda. Their experience in government and commitment to service will allow this administration to take the reins as we prepare to get the pandemic under control and our economy moving once again,” Biden said.

Jagadesan, who holds a BA from The Catholic University of America and a JD from the Columbus School of Law there, has been the Deputy General Counsel for the US International Development Finance Institution (DFC).

He has extensive experience in government and has held several leadership positions over his career, according to his bio posted by the DFC.

Dev joined the DFC's predecessor, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, in 2001 and in his current position, provides legal support and guidance to all aspects of its operations and mission.

Jagadesan also serves as the Designated Agency Ethics Official responsible for the DFC's ethics programme and compliance.

He served as the Acting Inspector General and Counsel to the Inspector General at the US International Trade Commission. Prior to that, he served for several years in US Army Judge Advocates General Corp, rising to the rank of a Major.

He served in various legal roles in the Army including serving as a Special Assistant, US Attorney. The DFC is America's development bank. It partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)