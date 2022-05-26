Kabul [Afghanistan], May 26 (ANI): The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West has condemned the four explosions at Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif mosque, calling them "cowardly terrorist attacks".

Taking to Twitter, West said, "The United States condemns the cowardly terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif and Kabul that claimed innocent Afghan lives. My deepest condolences to families of victims. This violence serves no purpose."

Former Afghan President, Hamid Karzai emphasized the importance of unity and national dialogue, which according to him is the "only way to save the country," reported Tolo news.

Karzai also offered his condolences to the kin of the victims.

In addition, the US special envoy for Afghan women and human rights, Rina Amiri also reacted to the blasts, reported Tolo news.

"The heinous attacks in Mazar & Kabul serve no purpose but to inflict further devastation on innocent Afghans who have suffered enough. Preventing these horrid attacks & addressing the security & needs of all Afghans should be what the Taliban focus on," said Rina Amiri.

At least 14 people were killed and 32 others wounded in four explosions that rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday.

This comes as Afghanistan had been hit by a series of bomb attacks reportedly launched by the Islamic State (IS) group opposing the Taliban regime.

In Wednesday's blasts, at least five worshippers were killed and 17 others wounded in Kabul after a blast ripped through a mosque during evening prayers in Police District (PD) 4. The blast occurred when people were offering prayers in Hazrat-e-Zekria Mosque.

The blast came about one hour after three consecutive explosions struck three van-buses in PD 10 and PD 5 in Mazar-i-Sharif, killing nine people and wounding 15 others. The targeted buses were carrying commuters. (ANI)

