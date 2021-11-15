Washington [US], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and European allies have been talking about potentially sanctioning Moscow or increasing security assistance to Kiev should Russia take military action against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

US officials have purportedly discussed the idea of a package of measures to counter possible Russian actions, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the discussions. The effort is designed to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from aggression against Ukraine by making clear that there would be a coordinated response by the US and its European allies, the sources said.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant B.1.X Found in France.

The news comes following a reported buildup of Russian military forces in their western territory near the Ukrainian border, as well as rising tensions on the Poland-Belarus border caused by a large wave of migrants seeking refuge in Europe. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)