Beirut [Lebonon], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and France, in contrast to Russia, have not provided Lebanon with satellite images of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Tuesday.

"We asked USA and France, they have not given us [satellite images]. We asked Russia, and it provided [images]," the minister said during a visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry's Diplomatic Academy in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after his meeting with Abdallah Bou Habib stated on Monday that Russia has provided Beirut with satellite images of the explosion site in Lebanon. Lebanese Foreign Minister thanked Moscow and added that these images will help to conduct the investigation.

The massive explosion happened at the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, killing 218 people, injuring 7,000 and destroying about 300,000 homes. Lebanese authorities stated that the explosion was caused by a detonation of a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the Port of Beirut after the customs service confiscated it in 2014. (ANI/Sputnik)

