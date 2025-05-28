Washington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered US embassies and consular offices to stop scheduling new visa interviews for student applicants as Donald Trump administration is considering strict vetting of applicants' social media profiles, Politico reported.

This directive, laid out in a cable obtained by Politico, would mark a broader application of existing vetting procedures to restrict foreign students' entry to American schools and colleges.

"Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days," the cable states. ("Septel" is State Department shorthand for "separate telegram.")

While the cable does not detail what social media activity will be reviewed, it refers to executive orders focused on counterterrorism and antisemitism, Politico reported.

Previous guidance from administration included social media checks for returning students who had participated in protests related to Gaza. Many State Department officials have complained privately for months that past guidance, for, say, vetting students who may have participated in campus protests, has been vague.

Officials remain uncertain whether specific online content, such as displaying a Palestinian flag, would trigger further review, Politico reported.

The administration has previously criticized some universities, especially Harvard, over issues related to campus protests and antisemitism. It has also increased immigration enforcement efforts that have included student visa holders.

Earlier, the Donald Trump administration decided to bar Harvard University from enrolling international students.

Following Trump's order, Harvard University condemned the decision as unlawful and unwarranted and said that the decision "imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars."

The university filed a legal complaint and announced plans to seek a temporary restraining order as it pursues all available remedies.

According to CNN, a federal judge had temporarily halted the Trump administration's ban on Friday, after Harvard University filed a suit in federal court.

Harvard argued revocation of its certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program was "clear retaliation" for its refusal of the government's ideologically rooted policy demands. (ANI)

