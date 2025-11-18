Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): The US House of Representatives is set to vote on Tuesday on a bipartisan bill that would require the US Department of Justice to release all case files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, CNN reported.

The legislation, which has garnered support from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, seeks to provide full transparency for the public and justice for Epstein's abuse survivors.

Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a press conference earlier today on Capitol Hill, urging their colleagues to support the bill, CNN reported.

During the briefing, several survivors of Epstein's abuse shared their stories, underscoring the need for the files' release.

While the bill is expected to pass in the House, its future in the Senate remains uncertain, CNN reported.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has yet to commit to bringing the measure to the Senate floor, but Democratic Senator Mark Kelly expressed hope that Senate Republicans would allow a vote on the legislation.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has confirmed that he will support the bill, despite raising concerns over the wording.

He also emphasised that the bill's passage would mark only the beginning of the process, as it faces potential amendments in the Senate.

"I called my counterpart in the Senate, Leader Thune, and I talked him through this with him and shared our deep concerns and of course they share those concerns as well. And so I'm very confident that when this moves forward in the process, if and when it is processed in the Senate - which it's no certainty that that will be - that they will take the time methodically to do what we've not been allowed to do in the House, to amend this discharge petition and to make sure that these protections are there," Johnson said, as quoted by CNN.

US President Donald Trump has also expressed his support for the bill, urging House Republicans to back it. In a rare reversal, Trump publicly called on Congress to pass the measure, pledging to sign it into law if it reached his desk, CNN reported.

However, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia criticised the Trump administration for failing to release the files earlier. Garcia pointed out that the president has the authority to release the documents immediately, without needing congressional approval.

"I want to remind the president as well that he has the power to release the files today. He has the power to release the files without a vote," Garcia said at the press conference, as quoted by CNN.

As the Epstein case continues to unfold, the House vote comes at a time when the nation's attention is divided between the fight for transparency and the broader political landscape. (ANI)

