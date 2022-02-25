Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): US Department of State on Friday reissued the travel advisory for Ukraine and asked its citizens not to travel to the country.

"Do not travel to Ukraine due to armed conflict and COVID-19. US citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options," read the US Department of State release.

The Department of State reissued the travel advisory for Ukraine to include information regarding Russia's military actions. This replaces the previous travel advisory issued on February 12, 2022.

"US citizens remaining in Ukraine should carefully monitor government notices and local and international media outlets for information about changing security conditions and alerts to shelter in place. Those remaining in Ukraine should exercise increased caution due to the potential for active combat, crime, and civil unrest," read the entire Travel Advisory.

On February 24, Russia's forces launched military operations in major Ukrainian cities, and the Ukrainian government closed its airspace to commercial flights due to Russia's military actions.

The Ukrainian government declared a state of emergency. Ukrainian province (oblast) will decide on the measures to be implemented according to local conditions. Measures could include curfews, restrictions on the freedom of movement, ID verification, and increased security inspections, among other measures.

"The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning. US citizens should remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness," read the release.

"Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space. In the event of a mortar and/or rocket fire, follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately. If you feel your current location is no longer safe, you should carefully assess the potential risks involved in moving to a different location," added the release.

Earlier on February 12, the Department of State had ordered the departure of US direct-hire employees from Kiev Embassy and ordered the departure of eligible family members on January 23.

The advisory urged US citizens seeking emergency assistance and chose to remain in Ukraine to complete the online form and the State Department will respond.

"The US government will not be able to evacuate US citizens from Ukraine. Please review what the US government can and cannot do to assist you in a crisis overseas. US citizens may seek consular services, including requests for repatriation loans, passport, and visa services, at U.S. embassies and consulates in neighbouring countries," added the release. (ANI)

