Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Quadrilateral Dialogue (QUAD) meeting, US President Joe Biden on Monday met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and both the leaders decided to work together to address the security challenges.

"The two leaders committed to work closely together to address security challenges, including the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) nuclear and ballistic missile programs and China's increasingly coercive behaviour that runs counter to international law," the White House said in a press release.

Also Read | China Reports First Case of 'More Contagious' Omicron Subtype BA.4, Zero COVID-19 Policy Miserably Fails.

According to the statement, US President met with the Japanese Prime Minister to advance cooperation on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues.

US President appreciated the Japanese Prime Minister's leadership in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine and also his determination in strengthening the country's defence capabilities.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Warns Imran Khan, Says 'Nation Will Hold Him by Collar for His Sins'.

"They agreed to deepen cooperation in areas such as emerging technologies, supply chain security, and clean energy," the statement reads.

Taking to Twitter, US President said, "The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region -- and our relationship is stronger than ever before. I met with Prime Minister Kishida to deepen our cooperation on security, emerging technologies, clean energy, and more."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden will launch the applications for the Quad Fellowship that will allow American, Japanese, Australian, and Indian masters and doctoral students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to study in the United States.Biden, along with the fellow Quad Leaders, will launch this first-of-its-kind scholarship program in the afternoon, today.

US president will participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, and, later on, will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will focus on continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship and deepening cooperation on a range of issues, including clean energy, technology, and military cooperation and expanded economic and people-to-people ties.Further, he will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia to discuss efforts to deepen the US-Australia alliance. with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia.

US President will also meet the staff of the US Embassy in Tokyo at the Okura Tokyo. He will return to Washington DC in the evening. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)