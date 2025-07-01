Washington, Jul 1 (AP) US job openings rose unexpectedly in May, a sign that the American labour market remains resilient in the face of high borrowing costs and uncertainty over US economic policy.

US employers posted 7.8 million vacancies in May, The Labour Department reported Tuesday, up from 7.4 million in April. Economists had expected a slight decrease to 7.3 million.

The number of Americans quitting their job — a sign of confidence in their prospects — rose modestly, and layoffs fell.

Openings are high by historical standards but have come down sharply since peaking at a record 12.1 million in March 2022.

The US job market has steadily decelerated from hiring boom of 2021-2023 when the economy bounced back from COVID-19 lockdowns. The unexpectedly strong post-pandemic recovery ignited inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023.

The higher borrowing costs have gradually cooled the labour market, and President Donald Trump's policy of taxing imports at high rates has added uncertainty to the hiring outlook.

The Labour Department is expected to report Thursday that the US economy generated 117,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet.

That would be down from 139,000 in May, from an average 168,000 a month in 2024 and a from a monthly average of 400,000 from 2021 through 2023. The unemployment rate is forecast to tick up to a still-low 4.3% from 4.2% in May. (AP)

