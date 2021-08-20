Washington, Aug 20 (AP) The US government on Friday extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction.

US border communities that are dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives have urged the Biden administration to lift the ban. In addition, Canada recently began letting fully vaccinated USn citizens enter the country.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: US President Joe Biden to Deliver Address Chaotic Kabul Evacuation Amid Criticism.

But the Department of Homeland Security said in a tweet Friday that the restrictions on nonessential travel were still needed to minimise the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. It extended the ban until at least Sept. 21.

DHS said it is working with public health and medical experts to determine how to “safely and sustainably resume normal travel.”

Also Read | Stephen Brock and How Reg A+ Can Help Life Science Companies Raise up to $75 Million in Funding.

The travel restrictions have been in place since early in the pandemic in March 2020 and repeatedly extended while allowing commercial traffic and essential crossings to continue. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)