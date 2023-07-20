Kentucky [US], July 20 (ANI): A state of emergency was declared throughout Kentucky in the US on Wednesday by Governor Andy Beshear (D) as the state, which continues to be battered by heavy downpours, witnessed widespread flooding, according to The Hill.

In a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Beshear said, “The town of Mayfield, which has already been through too much, has had significant rain and likely significant damage."

"For all the communities that have been impacted, I am now signing a state of emergency,” he added.

Numerous water rescues have been conducted in the region as a result of waves of thunderstorms that have hit Western Kentucky and are covering places like Mayfield in water, The Hill reported.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah, Kentucky, 11.28 inches of rain fell in Graves County, which includes the city of Mayfield, between 12 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday. If confirmed, this would break the state's record for the wettest 24-hour period.

The previous 24-hour record was 10.48 inches in 1997 in Louisville, Kentucky, The Hill reported, citing the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Major flooding like many have never seen is occurring,” the Graves County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

The office also posted pictures of storm-related washed-out highways that are now closed.

After an EF4 tornado that killed 80 people in December 2021, Mayfield is still recuperating. (ANI)

