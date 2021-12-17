Kentucky [US], December 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the tornados that hit the US state of Kentucky over the weekend has increased to 75 with at least one more person suspected dead and 16 more still unaccounted for, Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday.

"We believe that the total loss of life thus far 75 Kentuckians though there are at least initial reports that there may be at least one more that will come out today," Beshear said during a press conference. "The missing appears to be down to 16. That is good news."

Beshear explained that the number of those unaccounted for is an estimate since a person is considered "missing" only after they have been reported so.

The latest 75th victim of the disaster died from a heart attack while working on debris removal, Beshear said.

On Friday, tornadoes swept across a number of US states, including Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, claiming over 100 lives, destroying entire towns and leaving thousands of residents without water and electricity.

US President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for Kentucky, the most affected of the states, and pledged to do whatever it takes to alleviate the tornadoes' effects. (ANI/Sputnik)

