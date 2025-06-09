Washington DC [US], June 9 (ANI): Darin LaHood (IL-16), a member of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, joined Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Chairman of the Select Committee on China John Moolenaar (MI-02), and Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) in reintroducing the Drones for First Responders Act. This legislation benefits the US drone industry, decreases reliance on foreign opponents, and promotes US national security.

"The Chinese Communist Party is a clear and present threat to our national security, and relying on their drones for our first responders is not only dangerous, but unacceptable," said Rep. LaHood. "I am proud to join my colleagues in reintroducing the Drones for First Responders Act to ensure safe and reliable equipment. This critical piece of legislation supports American drone manufacturing and protects our communities. The United States must stand firm against foreign threats while prioritising American innovation," said Darin LaHood in a post shared on X.

"My legislation will establish a revenue-neutral grant program to help Americans purchase drones securely made by the U.S. and our allies," said Rep. Stefanik. "I'm proud to reintroduce the Drones for First Responders Act, which will increase the competitiveness of U.S. drone manufacturers and provide first responders with the secure, high-quality drones they need to protect and serve our communities in Upstate New York, the North Country, and across our nation," as quoted by LaHood's post on X.

"Chinese drones pose an unacceptable surveillance risk to our first responders, our infrastructure, and our national security. For too long, the CCP has exploited unfair trade practices to dominate the global drone market and flood the United States with spyware-laden technology. I'm proud to co-sponsor Rep. Stefanik's Drones for First Responders Act, which takes a clear-eyed approach: penalise the CCP's economic aggression and give Americans the tools they need to transition to secure, U.S.-made drones. This is about protecting our communities, rebuilding American manufacturing, and cutting off the CCP's access to sensitive data," said Chairman Moolenaar, as quoted by LaHood's post.

"The United States should not be reliant on Communist China for drones that are critical to our nation's first responder operations," according to Rep. Wittman. "I'm delighted to join my colleagues in presenting the Drones for First Responders Act, which will allow our first responders to acquire secure drones, boost the competitiveness of American drone manufacturers, and strengthen US national security. We simply cannot cede control of the drone market to the Chinese Communist Party," LaHood's post stated.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has used unfair trade tactics and direct government investment to undercut US drone manufacturers and improve its position in the global drone market. Currently, 90% of the drones utilised by American first responders are manufactured in China, posing a direct threat to our national security. (ANI).

