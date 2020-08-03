Washington, Aug 3 (AP) US manufacturing improved again in July with a key gauge of activity rising further into expansion territory.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 54.2 last month, up from a June reading of 52.6. Any reading above 50 signas that US manufacturing is expanding.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Decided Not to Host 'At Home Reception' at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day 2020: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

The index dipped below 50 in March, indicating a recession in manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic shut down factories.

The overall economy fell into a recession in February and the government reported last week that the gross domestic product plunged at an annual rate of 32.9% in the April-June quarter, the biggest drop on records going back to 1947.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases Globally Increased More Than 5-Fold, Death Toll Tripled in Past Three Months, Says WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

While it was the second straight month that the index has been above the 50 threshold, indicating manufacturing is expanding again, economists cautioned that the outlook is clouded by spreading infections in the US in the South, West and Midwest.

“Manufacturing is recovering from low levels and the outlook is uncertain, given the threat of repeated disruptions from virus outbreaks,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)