Honolulu, Feb 23 (AP) The US military said Tuesday it's responding to the crash of a contractor's helicopter on Hawaii's Kauai island.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility said the aircraft crashed on the north side of the installation shortly after 10 a.m.

Information on casualties will be release when available, it said in a news release.

The helicopter was flying in support of a training operation, it said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet the agency is investigating the crash of the Sikorsky S-61N helicopter.

A Kauai County spokesperson said county police and firefighters responded and were assisting the military. Kauai police were helping the Navy with perimeter security and investigation support, said Coco Zickos, a county spokesperson.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident, the range facility release said.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility is a Navy base on the western edge of Kauai where the military tests missile defences and various units conduct exercises. (AP)

