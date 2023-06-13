New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): National Security Advisor of US Jake Sullivan who is on a two-day India visit met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Tuesday and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sullivan is accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and leaders of US industry during his visit. His visit to the national capital comes in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to the US.

The two national security advisers had restricted discussions earlier today to discuss topics of common interest. Later that day, they both attended the second Track 1.5 discourse on it, which the Confederation of Indian Industry hosted.

The first edition of this dialogue was organised by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC on January 30 this year, the release of Ministry of External Affairs said.

Addressing the gathering in Delhi, the US NSA said that US President Joe Biden is thrilled to see what is happening here and to watch how things unfold.

"As we look ahead to the state visit that PM Modi will be embarking upon in Washington next week, a number of the deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades and in taking away obstacles that have stood in the way of better collaboration among our scientists and researchers," he said.

Leading academic and business figures from both nations attended the conversation, and the NSAs spoke to the attendees.

They expressed satisfaction with the developments made under iCET and urged stakeholders on both sides to work towards partnerships in the technological value chain that would result in the co-creation and co-production of cutting-edge goods and services in both nations.

During the visit, NSA Sullivan will also meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other dignitaries of the Government of India, the official press release of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 13-14, at the invitation of Ajit Doval.

The two NSAs have frequently had in-depth meetings on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues. (ANI)

