Kathmandu, Mar 10 (PTI) The US ambassador to Nepal on Sunday met with the newly-appointed foreign minister and finance minister and expressed the Biden administration's willingness to provide assistance to complete the ongoing peace process in Nepal.

Ambassador Dean R Thompson met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Finance Minister Barshaman Pun at Singhdurbar Secretariat separately and held discussions on the timely completion of the development projects operating in Nepal with US assistance.

During the meeting, they held discussions on matters relating to bilateral interests, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Amrit Bahadur Rai said.

Thompson, during his meeting with Pun, expressed concern about whether the projects under the US Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) will get completed within the stipulated time frame.

Under the MCC, the US government has pledged to provide USD 500 million to the Nepal government for the upgradation of various road networks and construction of transmission lines.

The US ambassador also assured to provide continuous support to Nepal's development activities in the future, according to sources in the Finance Ministry.

Thompson also expressed the US government's willingness to provide assistance to complete the ongoing peace process in Nepal. He expressed confidence that the remaining tasks of the peace process, including those related to the Transitional Justice Bill, will be completed at the earliest.

The comprehensive peace agreement seeks to end the conflict between the Government of Nepal and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist). It calls for political, economic and social change in the country and adherence to humanitarian law and human rights principles, including through the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Nepal recently saw a change in the government formation as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) – the second-biggest party – led by former premier KP Sharma Oli on Monday.

