Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): The United States has said that it will pay an unspecified amount of condolence money and will relocate the family of those who were killed in a mishandled drone attack of the US in Kabul, local media reported on Friday.

The US Department of Defense said that they have pledged money to be paid for the family and has asked the department of state to arrange relocation to the United States for the family members who are interested, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read | California: More Than 90 Rattlesnakes Found Under Santa Rosa Home.

The US drone attacked a family in Kabul on August 29, in which 10 civilians were killed, including seven children.

The US officials had first said that they have targeted Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) affiliates who were an imminent threat to them as they were busy evacuating people from Hamid Karzai International Airport now Kabul International Airport, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read | IMF Commends India’s ‘Swift, Substantial’ Response to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Last month, the Pentagon called the August 29 drone strike in Afghanistan was a tragic mistake.

According to the publication, the drone attack was conducted on the last day of the US evacuation mission and days after ISIS-K affiliates carried out the attack at the gate of Kabul International Airport that killed over a hundred civilians and 13 US marines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)