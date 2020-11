Washington [US], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States hopes to immunize 20 million residents in December and at least 25 million each month in 2021, Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Moncef Slaoui said in a news conference at the White House.

"We plan to have enough vaccine doses available for use in the US population to immunize about 20 million individuals in the month of December and another 25 to 30 million per month on an ongoing basis," Slaoui said on Friday. "As of the month February or March, if we have more vaccine approved...we may be able to immunize a larger number of Americans on an ongoing basis per month."

Also Read | Bah Ag Moussa, Al-Qaeda Military Leader in Mali, Killed by French Forces.

Slaoui said he hopes two coronavirus vaccines in the final phase of clinical trails developed by Pfizer and Moderna will soon be approved for emergency use in December.

President Donald Trump said a vaccine will be more widely available for the US public by April of 2021.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Kills 7-8 Pak Soldiers in Retaliatory Firing.

The United States has reported more than 10.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 243,400 virus-related deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)