Kabul [Afghanistan], October 4 (ANI): Two senior American officials have denied widespread rumours that US troops have returned to Afghanistan or regained control of the Bagram airbase, once the largest US military installation in the country, Khamaa Press reported.

According to Khamaa Press, the officials, speaking separately from Washington, dismissed the speculation as "entirely baseless."

Also Read | Who Is Sanae Takaichi? Key Facts About Shinzo Abe's Protege Set To Become Japan's First Female Prime Minister.

A Pentagon source said that "no US troops are in Afghanistan," while a senior diplomat confirmed there were "no plans or negotiations to re-establish a military presence in the country."

The denial comes after days of speculation on Afghan social media and local outlets claiming that residents near Bagram, north of Kabul, had been told to evacuate by the Taliban. The rumours gained traction amid internet blackouts and patchy communications across Afghanistan.

Also Read | Sanae Takaichi Wins Ruling LDP Leadership Race in Japan, Set To Become First Female PM on October 15.

Reports were further fueled by US President Donald Trump, who suggested that his administration might negotiate with the Taliban to "reclaim" Bagram.

"We're talking now to Afghanistan, and we want it back, and we want it back soon. If they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm going to do," Donald Trump said when asked about the possibility of US boots on Afghanistan soil.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, warned Afghanistan that "bad things are going to happen" if they did not comply with his demand."If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!" Trump warned in a post on Truth Social."

Bagram Air Base is currently under the control of the Taliban government after the US troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had firmly rejected calls by US President Donald Trump to reclaim control of Bagram Air Base, declaring that "not even one metre of Afghan land will be given to the Americans."

The statement was made during a special interview with Tolo News. Afghanistan also issued an official statement on Sunday, addressing recent remarks by Trump, reaffirming Afghanistan's commitment to a "balanced, economy-oriented foreign policy" rooted in the country's Islamic principles and mutual interests with all nations.

Despite these public denials, speculation has persisted online. Some Afghan political activists claimed that talks could be taking place indirectly through third parties such as Qatar, the UAE, or Uzbekistan. However, no evidence has been provided to support these claims, as per Khamaa Press. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)